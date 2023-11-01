Samsung Galaxy A34 Price in UAE & Features

Under the hood, the Galaxy A34 is powered by an efficient Octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. It comes with various memory configurations to suit your needs. The camera setup includes a versatile quad-camera system, with a high-resolution main lens and additional sensors for different photography scenarios. The selfie camera is no slouch either, capturing detailed self-portraits.

This device also includes a large battery, reliable for extended use, and features fast charging technology. It runs on Samsung’s One UI, offering a user-friendly experience.Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.

