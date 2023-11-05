Salahuddin Ayyubi: The Conqueror of Jerusalem TV series to debut on Turkish television

The highly anticipated television series "Salahuddin Ayyubi: The Conqueror of Jerusalem" is all set to make its debut on Turkish television channel TRT. The ambitious project, led by renowned Pakistani actor Adnan Saddique, has already generated significant buzz as it promises to shed light on the remarkable life of Salahuddin Ayyubi.

To provide fans with a specific date to mark on their calendars, Adnan Saddique announced on Twitter,"The TV series Salahuddin Ayyubi will be aired on TRT every Monday night at 9 PM from November 13th." With this confirmation, anticipation has reached its zenith, as viewers eagerly await the chance to immerse themselves in the life and times of this legendary figure. While the series' initial release will be in Turkish, there is hope for broader accessibility. Reports suggest that plans are in motion to present the drama in the Urdu language in Pakistan. Additionally, the possibility of translating it into English and Arabic for worldwide audiences via various streaming platforms is also being explored, ensuring that the story of Salahuddin Ayyubi resonates with a global viewership. As this epic journey into the past unfolds,"Salahuddin Ayyubi: The Conqueror of Jerusalem" promises to bridge cultures and bring a shared history to life

