SJC summons complainant with relevant material against Justice Tariq Masood

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has called upon the individual who filed a complaint against Justice Sardar Tariq Masood to attend the upcoming hearing.

Amina Malik, the complainant, has been instructed by the SJC to provide pertinent evidence to the Council. The council’s statement indicated that it reviewed the complaint against Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

During the next hearing, when Amina Malik appears, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will be present to offer his perspective, as mentioned in the statement. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was also a member of the council when examining the complaint against Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) issued a notice to Judge Justice Mazahir Naqvi following a meeting led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. The meeting was convened to address pending complaints against judges in the higher judiciary. headtopics.com

It has been disclosed that Justice Sardar Tariq submitted a complaint against Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi. The SJC meeting included prominent figures such as Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti, and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Awan. Supreme Court Registrar Jazeela Aslam and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan were also in attendance.

It is noteworthy that the complaint against Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi was filed with the Supreme Judicial Council by Mian Dawood Advocate. This complaint alleged misconduct, unlawful asset possession, and the accrual of wealth through intermediaries. The complainant requested the judicial council to remove Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi from his position within the Supreme Court of Pakistan. headtopics.com

