SJC dismisses reference against Ex-chairman NAB

A meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in which the complaints against Mazahir Naqvi and Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal were reviewed. According to the sources, the reference against ex-chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal was dismissed. The references against him were dismissed as inadmissible.

Sources said that at the time the reference was filed, the Supreme Judicial Council was not the forum for inquiry, after the amendments in the NAB rules, the forum for complaints against the Chairman NAB from 2022 is the Supreme Judicial Council.

Sources said that the complaint references against Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal were filed in 2019, after the amendments in NAB rules, the Supreme Judicial Council can now review the complaints against Chairman NAB.AdvertisementThe Supreme Judicial Council on Friday issued a show cause notice to...

Earlier, Supreme Judicial Council issued a show cause notice to Justice Mazahir Naqvi in the illegitimate assets case. Chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa, this 5-member council delved into the allegations.

The heart of the matter was a corruption reference filed by Mian Dawood Advocate against Justice Mazahir Naqvi.

:

BOLNETWORK: Reference against IHC Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani filed to SJCA reference has been submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Islamabad High Court Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: SC stops accountability courts from giving decision in any caseCourt resumed hearing on intra-court appeal against decision to nullify NAB law amendments

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Judges, military officers can be held accountable under NAB law: Justice ShahSC judge's 27-page dissent note against court’s majority verdict in NAB amendments case released

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Court seeks arguments in illegal marriage case from PTI lawyerThe court sought arguments from the lawyer of the former prime minister in the case of Iddat Nikah against Chairman PTI and Bushra Bibi

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: NAB Amendments Case Update | Supreme Court Big Update | Breaking NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Judges, army officials can be held answerable under NAB law: Justice MansoorSupreme Court judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asserted that members of the armed forces and judges can be held accountable under accountability laws.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕