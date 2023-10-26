SCO Council Of Heads Of Govt Meet In Bishkek, As Chair Pakistan To Enhance Connectivity, Youth Empowerment: FM

Addressing the meeting of the SCO Council Of Heads Of Government in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, he said Pakistan will also continue to strengthen cooperation in education and poverty alleviation.
The Foreign Minister said Pakistan’s location makes it an ideal trade conduit and China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a force multiplier for peace and prosperity for the entire region. He said Pakistan plans to host conference on transport, connectivity for regional prosperity this year. CPEC not only connects Pakistan with China but also offers SCO member states to invest in future of regional connectivity.
Jalil Abbas Jilani said Pakistan proposes to host SCO businessmen conference on youth empowerment and inaugural session of special working group on poverty alleviation to enhance SCO cooperation in key areas.
He said climate induced disasters demand global solidarity for a global response. Pakistan plans to host a meeting on prevention and response to emergency situation during its chairmanship. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said we need to revive SCO Afghanistan contact group. It can assist afghan authorities in overcoming their economic challenges and building their counter terrorism capacity.
He said Pakistan welcomes Iran as the new full member of SCO. Iran inclusion will contribute to further strengthening of SCO.