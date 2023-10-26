SCO members can invest in Pakistan’s mining, energy, IT sectors: FM Jilani

In a statement, the foreign minister said, “There are innumerable opportunities to invest in Pakistan. We should take benefit our each other’s expertise in every sector.”

He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was play a pivotal role in regional development and the corridor would further promote contacts between the SCO countries. Jalial Abbas Jilani said Pakistan would continue to play its role in the SCO and the SCO forum would continue to play its role in restoration of economy.

