SBP sells T-bills worth Rs1.15tr against a target of Rs975bn

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAMAATV: – Dollar rate in Pakistan today: 1 November 2023Over the past week, the interbank rate for the US Dollar saw an overall increase of Rs1.19

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Gold price in Pakistan down by 1200 to Rs211,800/tola on Nov1The price of gold in Pakistan experienced a decline of Rs1,200 to Rs211,800 per tola on Wednesday (Nov1).

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Gold rate in Pakistan down by 1200 to Rs211,800/tola on Nov1The rate of gold in Pakistan experienced a decline of Rs1,200 to Rs211,800 per tola on Wednesday (Nov1).

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: SBP Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged at 22% in Latest Monetary Policy MeetingThe State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to maintain the key policy rate at 22% in its latest monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. The decision comes in the wake of an IMF review and amidst various economic factors influencing the decision.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Govt deprives masses of relief on petrol, diesel pricesConsumers deprived of relief worth Rs6.44 on diesel, over Rs3 per liter on petrol

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: American-Muslims refuse to vote for Biden until ceasefire in GazaIn open letter, Muslim leaders pledge to mobilize voters against those endorsing Israel's offensive against Palestinians

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕