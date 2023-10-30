SAPM Mushaal Meets Priest Keilland: Calls For Peaceful Settlement Of Kashmir, Palestine Disputes

Talking to Cathedral Priest Christian Kringstad Keilland at Oslo, during his visit to Dom Church, SAPM on HR and Women Empowerment informed him about combating the fascist mindset in the country.

She said that Religion should never be used to exploit people of other faiths and in Pakistan as well as Kashmir, we strongly believe in interfaith harmony. Talking about the ongoing bloodbath in Kashmir and genocide in Gaza, Mushaal urged that 99 percent people around the world did not want war rather and they wanted peace.

In this regard, she said that bishops, Islamic scholars as well as other religious' preachers must come forward to eliminate the menace of terrorism and rising fascist tendency around the world.

Angelina Jolie calls for a ceasefire in Israel-Palestine conflictAngelina Jolie calls for a ceasefire in Israel-Palestine conflict مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Palestine War: UNGA Resolution Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In GazaThe United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It was strongly supported by Pakistan. The Resolution was proposed by 22 Arab countries and presented by Jordan. 120 votes came in favor of the resolution, 14 countries, including the United States, Israel and Austria, voted against the resolution. مزید پڑھ ⮕

There is no future of Israel; the future belongs to Palestine: MWM chiefThe chief of MWM Pakistan, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, has said that Israel has no future; the future belongs to Palestine. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Iran Issued Red Warning to Israel | Israel vs Palestine ConflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOL News Headlines AT 10 AM | Israel vs Palestine War Latest UpdatesLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Isreal Vs Palestine Update | Bella Hadid Sent Letter To Joe BidenLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕