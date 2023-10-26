Swiss prosecutors end proceedings against FIFA boss Infantino

(Reuters) - Criminal proceedings against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over his dealings with former Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber have been closed, Swiss prosecutors said on Thursday, a decision Infantino hailed as a vindication of “the new FIFA”.However, Swiss authorities launched proceedings against Infantino himself in 2020 on suspicions of secrecy violations, abuse of office and aiding and abetting related to meetings he held with Lauber.

In ending the proceedings, prosecutors said their investigations had “invalidated” such suspicions. Swiss-Italian Infantino, who had repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, said the decision was a “a full and clear victory for me, for the new FIFA and for justice.”

“Indeed and with no surprise, the investigation fully and clearly confirms that I have always acted in a lawful and correct way, always defending exclusively the interests of FIFA and football,” Infantino said. headtopics.com

Swiss authorities had been investigating contacts between Infantino and Lauber, who resigned as Swiss attorney general after a court concluded he covered up a meeting with the FIFA boss and lied to supervisors while his office investigated corruption at the football body.

The prosecutors said that their investigation had turned up no evidence that Infantino had “instrumentalised” the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland “into unusual, inexplicable, erroneous or even criminal acts or omissions”.PIA in a quagmire with flight operations in complete disorderNo one wants Steel Mills, to be removed from privatisation list headtopics.com

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

DunyaNews »

Rio gangsters torch at least 35 buses after Brazil crime boss killedRio gangsters torch at least 35 buses after Brazil crime boss killed مزید پڑھ ⮕

Petition for holding elections disposed of as being withdrawnJustice Minallah says action should have been sought against those who did not conduct polls مزید پڑھ ⮕

Trump compares himself to Mandela and rails against Biden after filing for New Hampshire primaryTrump compares himself to Mandela and rails against Biden after filing for New Hampshire primary مزید پڑھ ⮕

Starvation as weapon of war being used against Gaza civilians: OxfamStarvation as weapon of war being used against Gaza civilians: Oxfam مزید پڑھ ⮕

Armed Forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to Naik Saif Ali Janjua ShaheedNaik Saif Ali Janjua defended vital Pir Kaleva Ridge against repeated Indian attacks in 1948. مزید پڑھ ⮕

LHC rejects millers' plea for larger bench on sugar pricingThe bench announced its verdict reserved on the petition of millers against Punjab govt notification مزید پڑھ ⮕