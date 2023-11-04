Swift Operation by Security Forces Neutralizes Terrorists

Security forces swiftly neutralized the terrorists before they could enter the base. Three terrorists were detained. The attack caused minor damage to a fuel bowser and three grounded planes. A joint clearance and combing operation is underway to clear the area.

BOLNETWORK: 14 soldiers embraced martyrdom in terror attack near GwadarRAWALPINDI: As many as 14 soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying security forces in Gwadar.

BOLNETWORK: Three terrorists nabbed, three killed in Mianwali, attack on PAF air base foiledThe security forces on Saturday killed three terrorists, while three were arrested from Mianwali, who were planning an attack on Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Training Air Base.

PTVNEWSOFFİCİAL: Terror attack in Gwadar: 14 martyred as terrorists ambush security forces vehiclesFourteen soldiers martyred as two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district were ambushed by the terrorists. According to ISPR, sanitization operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down & brought to justice.

PTVNEWSOFFİCİAL: Security Forces' efficient response: terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali foiledCombing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell. ISPR in a statement said, the successful operation was launched by security forces to eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning.

BOLNETWORK: PM strongly condemns attack on security forces in GwadarISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in Gwadar.

