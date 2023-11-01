Suzuki GD 110s 2023: Easy Instalment Plan with Zero Markup

While Honda and various Chinese automakers have captured the lion’s share of the local market, Suzuki has strategically focused on the upmarket segments. Even in the face of tough competition,has maintained its prominent position in the two-wheeler industry by offering a diverse range of motorcycles tailored to different market segments, spanning from practical commuter bikes to sportier models.

The Suzuki GD 110S features a single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine and is equipped with a 9.0-liter fuel tank. It is engineered with a 4-speed mesh transmission system to provide riders with a smooth and enjoyable riding experience.GD 110S distinguishes itself as a high-quality motorcycle in its category, primarily due to its self-start system and digital speedometer.

