Sultan Johor Junior Hockey Cup: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 3-2 In Their Second Match

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 3-2 in their second match of 11th Sultan Johor Junior Hockey Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.Arbaz Ali scored the first goal for Pakistan in the 7th minute.

Basharat Ali netted the second goal in 30th minute while Muhammad Sufyan Khan scored the third goal in 48th minute.Asian Games 2023 Hockey: Pakistan Beat Malaysia 5-2 To Claim Fifth Position In ...

