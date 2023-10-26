Strong showing by Alphabet, Meta signal ad market rebound underway

(Reuters) - A rebound in the advertising businesses of Google, Meta (META.O) and Snap (SNAP.N) signaled that the growing adoption of artificial intelligence was drawing marketers to digital platforms even in an uncertain economy."AI is helping advertisers find as many people as possible and their ideal audience for the lowest possible price," said Philipp Schindler, chief business officer at Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google.

Schindler said that the retail segment was particularly strong during the July-September period. He said the company had "started prepping retailers for what will be a long holiday season" to help them deliver deals to consumers who increasingly cared about price and convenience.

Meta, which said its ads viewed in the quarter increased by 31% from a year earlier, indicated plans to invest heavily in AI next year. The company's average price per ad decreased by 6%, but the pace of the fall was the slowest in seven quarters.

Snap's efforts to revamp its ad-targeting tools with technology also paid rich dividends, as average revenue per user increased in the third quarter. "We expect the larger platforms like Meta and Google to lead the wallet share growth at least initially in this ad spend recovery," analysts at Evercore ISI said.

