Space Exploration: China Prepares For Shenzhou-17 Manned Mission

China launched the Shenzhou-17 Manned Spaceship, sending a crew of three astronauts into space for a six-month mission.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F Carrier Rocket, blasted off at Beijing local time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China. About 10 minutes after the launch, the Shenzhou-17 Spaceship separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit.

The crew will perform various in-orbit space science and application payload tests and experiments, and also carry out extravehicular activities, install extravehicular payloads and conduct space station maintenance and other tasks.

