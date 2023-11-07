Special Investment Facilitation Council to Bring $60 Billion Investment to Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed the hope that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would help bring in over $60 billion investment to Pakistan in the next five years. He said the SIFC would serve as a “one-window operation” to address any concerns of foreign investors. The bureaucratic red-tapism has also been addressed, and the one-window opportunity on the platform of SIFC is primarily being designed for this purpose.

The prime minister hoped to conclude a deal by December for Saudi Arabia to buy stakes in Reko Diq

