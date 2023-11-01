Spending $112bn to protect your people from inflation

The daily Asahi Shimbun reported earlier on Wednesday the package of measures will likely be sized around 17tr yen. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose 2 basis points (bps) to 0.970 per cent, a level last seen in May 2013, before retreating to 0.960pc immediately after the BOJ announced an emergency bond-purchase operation.
The monetary authority also removed a pledge to defend the level with offers to buy unlimited amount of bonds, nodding to market forces that have continued to push yields up in line with global moves and domestic inflationary pressures.
Tsuruta sees the tweak as a step toward the BOJ eventually exiting from negative interest rates policy, which he expects around the beginning of next year at the earliest.
پاکستان عنوانات
تبصرہ لکھیں
:
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕