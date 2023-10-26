South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says Bavuma

(Reuters) - South Africa have found ways to manage expectations and ditch the tag of being chokers at the World Cup but are aware it will be difficult to shake off if they fail as they go deeper in the tournament, captain Temba Bavuma said on Thursday.

"I don't think it's given us any extra motivation. We looked at ways as to how we can maybe divert our attention away, not necessarily using the 'chokers' tag, but how do we address and deal with the precedent expectation," Bavuma told reporters.

"It's still early in the tournament. There's still going to be pressure situations that we're going to overcome. If we stumble, we'll probably have to deal with that tag again." "Five games ago, we weren't probably seen as the favourites. But now, there's a lot more positivity around the Proteas and the South African team," Bavuma said. headtopics.com

"I watched the Afghanistan game with Pakistan and it seemed to get a lot better batting under light," he said.

