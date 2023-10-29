South Africa hold off 14-man New Zealand to win record fourth World Cup

PARIS (Reuters) – South Africa produced a magnificent defensive display to edge 14-man New Zealand 12-11 in a compelling arm-wrestle of a Rugby World Cup final on Saturday and win the Webb Ellis Cup for a record fourth time.
All Blacks skipper Sam Cane suffered the ignominy of being the first player to be sent off in a title-decider when his card for a high tackle was upgraded to a red after a bunker review just before halftime.
The Springboks, led by man of the match Pieter-Steph du Toit, managed to hold firm under huge pressure over the final quarter and Handre Pollard's four first-half penalties proved sufficient to add another title to those of 1995, 2007 and 2019.
"There are no ways I can explain it. The All Blacks took us to the end, they took us to a dark place," Kolisi said."There is so much going wrong in our country, and we are like the last line of defence and we can show that we can achieve so much together."
Flyhalf Pollard kicked the penalty and added another in the 12th minute as New Zealand waited nervously to hear whether Frizell's yellow would be upgraded to a red.Frizell did come back on and helped New Zealand win a penalty that Richie Mo'unga slotted over to cut the deficit but Pollard replied with a 46-metre effort to give South Africa a 9-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Pollard kicked his fourth penalty after the red card was confirmed and even though Mo'unga replied with another three-pointer before the break, the Springboks went into halftime a man up and with a 12-6 lead.
Kolisi was sent to the sin bin in the 46th minute for a high tackle on Ardie Savea, however, and New Zealand scrumhalf Aaron Smith thought he had scored the first try of the match eight minutes later after a brilliant break from Mo'unga.