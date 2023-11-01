South Africa’s six-hitting rampage continues, break England’s record

South Africa blasted 15 sixes against New Zealand in their seventh World Cup match of 2023, increasing their tournament total to 82. They’ve beaten England’s old record of 76 sixes set in 2019 when they were declared champions. It took South Africa just seven innings to reach this milestone, but it took England eleven innings.

With 68 sixes in the 2015 World Cup, West Indies took third place on the list; Australia came in fourth in the 2007 tournament. Meanwhile, in the 2023 World Cup, South Africa amassed another total beyond 300 runs, courtesy of remarkable centuries from Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen.

De Kock has scored four centuries in seven innings, extending his incredible performance. He is now just one century away from matching India’s Rohit Sharma’s record of five centuries in a single World Cup, which was attained in 2019.De Kock, who has 545 runs from seven innings at an average of 77.85, is also the first batter in the ongoing event to score more than 500 runs.

“I am feeling really good lately,” De Kock told the broadcasters during a mid-innings chat. “Nice that everything is coming together at an important time for us.was really outstanding with the new ball.

“They bowled really well up front, especially (Trent) Boult. I felt quite scratchy upfront, I couldn’t find my rhythm, I was getting a couple of messages from the guys on the bench to bat through. I just want to keep batting. My career is coming down to a finish, trying to bat as much as I can,” De Kock said.

