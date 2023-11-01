Southeast Asia's internet economy growth to slow in 2023

“, with travel and transport on track to exceed pre-pandemic levels by 2024,” they said in a joint statement. The region of 11 countries has more than half a billion people, with a predominantly young population, widespread smartphone usage, and a growing middle class, making it one of the world’s fastest growing internet markets.

“Digital payment continues to grow in Vietnam driven by strong support from the government, investment from commercial banks, and the widespread popularity of QR codes,” the report said. The report, which also covers Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, said private funding for digital economy-related sectors has declined to 2017 levels from record highs in 2021.

