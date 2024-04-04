Sonam Kapoor Reminisces 'Khoobsurat' Moments with Fawad Khan

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor recently took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about some 'Khoobsurat' moments with Pakistani hearthrobe, her former co-star Fawad Khan from their film 'Khoobsurat'. The duo shared a special bond both on and off-screen, and their chemistry in the movie was truly magical. Sonam's nostalgic post brought back fond memories of the beloved film, showcasing the lasting impact of their on-screen partnership.

“Khoobsurat was truly an unforgettable experience! I still remember all the behind-thescenes fun and laughter we had while filming.” The heartfelt throwback highlights the timeless charm and camaraderie between Sonam and Fawad, leaving fans enchanted by their 'Khoobsurat' connection.It is pertinent to mention here that Sonam played the role of Mili, a carefree girl physiotherapist with lively hopes, who falls in love with Vikram, Fawad Khan, who, by the way, made a wonderful prince charmin

