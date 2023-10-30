Son of Religious Scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil dies

Prime Minister Kakar, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi express grief over sad demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son.5-day Anti-Polio Campaign: Anti-Polio Drive In Peshawar, Khyber & Hangu Today ...

Prime Minister Kakar, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi express grief over sad demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son.5-day Anti-Polio Campaign: Anti-Polio Drive In Peshawar, Khyber & Hangu Today ...

Outpouring of condolences follows news of death of Asim JamilAsim Jamil - the son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil - was shot dead on Sunday and condolences poured in from across the country. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Outpouring of condolences follows death news of Asim JamilAsim Jamil - the son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil - was shot dead on Sunday and condolences poured in from across the country. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Maulana Tariq Jamil Son Passed Away | Waseem Badami Emotional StatementLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil passes awaySpeaking to Samaa Digital, DPO Khanewal Rana Umar Farooq Salamat confirmed that Asim Jamil was shot dead, saying he got a bullet in his chest. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil shot deadAccording to initial reports, Asim Jamil's body was shifted to Tulamba Hospital. مزید پڑھ ⮕

‘Asim Jamil dies by suicide,’ reveals his brother Yousaf JamilAsim's battle with depression was no secret, and his family had been actively supporting him in his fight against the debilitating condition, he said. مزید پڑھ ⮕