Australian authorities had seized the items at the border.Australia has repatriated three historical artefacts to China, marking another step in the return of cultural treasures.

The items, including a dinosaur fossil that is over 100 million years old and two Tang Dynasty figurines, were handed over to Chinese officials in Canberra. Australian authorities had seized the items at the border and subsequently investigated the case. The repatriation coincides with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s upcoming visit to Beijing next month.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke emphasized the significance of returning cultural property to its rightful place, regardless of whether it’s in Australia or abroad. The items returned include: A fossil of a hyphalosaurus, an ancient long-necked reptile species that lived in northeastern China 120-133 million years ago.A Tang Dynasty figurine depicting a rider on horseback playing a wind instrument, often placed in tombs to ensure a safe journey to the afterlife. headtopics.com

A Tang Dynasty gilt bronze figurine of the Buddhist deity Avalokitesvara likely used as an altar piece. These items had been illegally exported from China to various countries before arriving in Australia. Importers in Australia were not prosecuted, as there was no evidence to suggest they were aware the objects had been smuggled out of China.

China’s ambassador to Australia expressed gratitude for the repatriation during a ceremony, noting that Australia and China have been collaborating closely for the past three years to facilitate the return of illegally imported cultural relics, art items, and fossils. headtopics.com

