Smuggling Under Guise of Afghan Transit Trade | Khaqan Najeeb Revealed Inside Story

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsMolana Tariq Jameel Son Death Revaltion | Asim Jameel Exclusive Interview | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsPakistan Army And OIC Big Entry? | BOL News Headlines At 1 PM | Hamas In ActionPakistan Army And OIC Big Action ? | BOL News Headlines At 11 AM | Israel In Big TroubleIsrael Vs Palestine Update | BOL News Headlines At 9 AM | Hamas In ActionMaulana Tariq Jameel Son Death | BOL News Bulletin At 12 PM | Pandora Box OpenedIsrael Vs Palestine | BOL News Bulletin at 12 PM | Muslims Leaders In Action

:

BOLNETWORK: Ahsan Iqbal Told Everything | PMLN Meeting Inside Story | Breaking NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: What will happen to Afghan illegal immigrants in Pakistan after Nov 1?Afghan nationals can carry a limited amount of local currency, and the government has employed geo-fencing and collected data on their residence locations to facilitate the deportation process.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: What will happen to Afghan illegal immigrants in Pakistan after Nov 1?Afghan nationals can carry a limited amount of local currency, and the government has employed geo-fencing and collected data on their residence locations to facilitate the deportation process.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Smuggling Of Irani Diesel Failed | Major Operation by Karachi IntelligenceLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Pakistan Govt Operation Against Afghan Refugees | Alarming Situation For PakistanLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Afghan Illegal Residents In Big Trouble | Anwaar kakar Big StatementLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕