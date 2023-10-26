Siraj bemoans gas tariff hike

Expressing his thoughts, the JI chief denounced the hike in the gas tariff by up to 193 percent. ‘‘ With this increase in the gas tariff, there will be a burden on the poor and middle-class segments of society.

He took a dig at the caretaker government, saying, ‘‘ The interim government has decided to plunder Rs 350 billion from the national wealth.’’ ‘‘The masses can bear the burden of the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The decision in line with the increase in the gas tariff should be to withdraw,’’ rued Haq.– Entire world is witnessing violence against Palestinians –

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq lamented on Wednesday that the entire world is witnessing the violence against the people of Palestine. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Haq urged the need for global action against the violence against the Palestinians. ‘’The United Nations (UN) should raise its voice against the Israeli atrocity,’’ Haq added. headtopics.com

The JI chief stated, ‘’It has been 19 days that Gaza has been targeted. Every day, our 500 sisters and children have been martyred.'' Haq questioned the role of the Islamic world, saying, ‘’For how long will the Islamic world remain silent on the matter? How many corpses does the Islamic fraternity need to wake up?’’

''If the ongoing war is not stated, there is a fear that the world will witness the third-world war,'' Haq added.

