Sindh, Punjab chalk out strategy to launch operation against dacoits

Both discussed upcoming joint clean-up operation against dacoits.11 gangs of dacoits could not be allowed to challenge writ of government.KARACHI: Sindh and Punjab governments have chalk out a comprehensive strategy to launch a joint operation against bandits in the Riverine area of both provinces.

The Caretaker Chief Ministers of and Punjab along with their respective chief secretaries and inspector generals of police held a mammoth brainstorming session here at CM House to finalize the strategies for launching a joint operation against the bandits in the Riverine Areas of both provinces.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar discussed the upcoming joint clean-up operation against the dacoits. The two chief ministers discussed the gangs involved in the kidnapping for ransom, their overall strength, positions, and hideouts in the thick forests of the River Indus and exchanged notes on how to attack them from both sides of the aisle- Sindh and Punjab- and eliminate them once and for all by removing the stigma. headtopics.com

Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar said that he visited Sukkur and Ghotki and stayed there for two days to finalise the operation against dacoits. The Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi said that the purpose of the meeting was to sit together to finalize the operation strategy, further, the police of both provinces would work together to eliminate the menace.Inspector General of Police, Punjab briefing the meeting that the main Kacha Area falls in the area of District Rajanpur, however, the Kacha areas of Ghotki & Kashmore also adjoin Rahim Yar Khan – the areas of Machka and Kot Sabzal police.

The Punjab CM said that the 11 gangs of dacoits have hardly 600 gang members and they could not be allowed to challenge the writ of the government, therefore a joint operation was inevitable.SARGODHA: Police on Thursday arrested a suspect with 1.08 kg charas near... headtopics.com

