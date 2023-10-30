Sharmila Faruqui’s Halloween look stuns everyone

Well-known politician Sharmila Faruqui took to her Instagram handle and shared some snippets of herself in which she dressed up as an ‘evil clown’ for Halloween 2023.

In the shared pictures, the lady embraced the spirit of the season as she turned herself into an evil clown, and her mesmerising look in a costume and red-black curly hair, truly astonished her fans.A post shared by Dr. Sharmila Saheba Faruqui (PhD) s.i (@sharmilafaruqui)It is pertinent to mention here Sharmila Faruqui is a politician, writer, former MPA.

She is a member of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and has held positions of leadership in Sindh for many years.Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim shot dead in Mian Chanu

