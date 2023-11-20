Shares Flat, Dollar Slips as Investors Bet on Rate Cuts

Shares were generally flat on Monday in thin trading ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and in the absence of major data releases that could give markets direction, while the dollar slipped against major currencies.The dollar index bottomed out at 103.53, its weakest level since the start of September, as investors appeared to solidify bets that US interest rates have peaked and that the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates next year.

Asian stock markets earlier in the day were livelier as Japanese shares hit highs not seen since 1990, thanks to strong earnings and offshore demand which fuelled a three-week winning streak. Japan's Nikkei (.N225) ran into profit-taking at the peak but was still up 8.2% for the month so far with the Topix (.TOPX) not far behind. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) gained 0.8%, having climbed 2.8% last week to a two-month hig





– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.8 as per Pakistan Interbank.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK

– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan Interbank.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK

