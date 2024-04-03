Shahrukh Khan and Ali Zafar Differ on the Concept of Success

In the court of public opinion, Shahrukh Khan maintains a 1-0 lead as Pakistani singer Ali Zafar made headline for his differing views from Bollywood's superstar on the concept of success. The Bollywood icon emphasized that, to achieve success, one must maintain a relentless work ethic and unwavering dedication. According to him, success requires constant effort and perseverance, leaving no room for relaxation or idleness.

Success is not patient, but other aspects of life can be put on hold until one achieves their goals. After Shahrukh Khan shared his insightful perspective on achieving success, highlighting the significance of diligence and persistence, Ali Zafar, in contrast, put forth a differing view that didn't quite connect with the audience as strongly. The singer posted an extensive Instagram story featuring Shahrukh's video, expressing respectful disagreement with certain aspects of his perspectiv

