Shahid Afridi Demanded From Iftikhar | ICC World Cup 2023 | Breaking News

ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: Australia vs Netherlands HighlightsAustralia continued their magnificent run in the ICC World Cup 2023, thrashing the Netherlands by a record margin of 309 runs مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 25th Oct 2023England and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka crush defending champions EnglandSri Lanka put England on the brink of World Cup elimination with a resounding eight-wicket victory in the 25th match of ICC World Cup at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC world cup 2023: Pakistan to face South Africa todayPakistan will face South Africa today in the must win game of ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai. PTV Sports HD will telecast the match live from 1.30 pm. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for todays match as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Shadab Admits To Struggles, Vows To Perform Against S. AfricaPakistan all-rounder and Vice Captain Shadab Khan has addressed his recent underwhelming performance and shed light on the team's determined spirit to win the remaining matches and make a strong comeback in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Batting Underway Against South AfricaPakistan in the must win game against South Africa decides to bat first after winning the toss in ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai. PTV Sports HD is telecasting the match live. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for today's match as he is unwell. Hasan suffered fever last night, but he is recovering well. مزید پڑھ ⮕