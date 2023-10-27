Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Stopped From Leaving Pakistan at Islamabad Airport

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been stopped from leaving the country.

Sources further said that the former prime minister’s name was in the stop list due to which the FIA immigration stopped him at the airport. Later, Abbasi left for home from airport. Earlier last month, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi was prevented from leaving the nation at the Islamabad airport by immigration officials.

Due to the fact that Abdullah's name was on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) stop list, the FIA immigration officers released him. During the hearing, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi showed up in court. Following the accused's arguments, the judge granted bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Arshad Mirza, Imranul Haque, and Yakoob Babar. headtopics.com

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

SAMAATV »

Pakistan Railways CEO rings alarm bells on salariesThe outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways Shahid Aziz has highlighted a pressing concern within the railway sector – salaries. مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC stops arrest of Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar until next weekThe Islamabad High Court has stopped the authorities from arresting PTI’s Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar in any further case, until next week. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan’s action against illegal foreigners in line with law: Foreign OfficeISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday said Pakistan’s action against illegal foreigners on its soil, including their deportation, was in accordance with the law of the land, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

IMF delegation likely to visit Pakistan for standby agreementISLAMABAD: A review mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Pakistan from November 2 and review the economic performance. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Bilawal visits Palestine embassy to show solidarity with PalestiniansISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the Palestinian diplomat Ahmad Jawad Rabei here at the Pal. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan inks agreement with Russia to import oil: energy minister-ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that Pakistan had inked an agreement with Russia to import oil. مزید پڑھ ⮕