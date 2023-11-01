Shahid Afridi lashes out at Zaka Ashraf over PCB mismanagement

“Zaka Ashraf is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, not a club. I’m surprised why is he calling owners of media houses about people who are talking against him,” Afridi said on a local news channel.
“For God’s sake, you are the chairman just deliver results and do your job. People are only talking about you because you are giving them this opportunity, Zaka Ashraf Sahab, stick to what you are supposed to do. The team is playing a World Cup and you are giving one statement after the other. Sometimes it is about Babar and sometimes it is about someone else,” he added.
Earlier, Michael Vaughan, the former captain of England, expressed his displeasure with the lack of deference displayed to Pakistani captain Babar Azam during the World Cup. It should be mentioned that when Pakistan lost four straight matches at the huge tournament, Azam was criticized by everyone. But Pakistan defeated Bangladesh yesterday, bouncing back.“Sometimes in T20 cricket the game sets itself up naturally. I’m not saying that the captain doesn’t do anything. I don’t think there is much management in T20 cricket as it does in ODI cricket. There is more to do as captain in 50-over and Test matches, managing players and scenarios.
“When you see these kinds of stories during a World Cup, leave it till the end. If at the end of the World Cup, you don’t think he is the right person as captain to take Pakistan forward, no problem, you are allowed to make that decision. During the tournament, when there is gossip coming from the board and people within Pakistan cricket. I find it really disrespectful.”
پاکستان عنوانات
