Shrddha Kapoor's Rise To Fame Sparks Debate

The success of lead actress Shraddha Kapoor is a topic of discussion as “ Stree 2 : Sarkate Ka Aatank” becomes a box office sensation. After the movie’s release, Kapoor surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the third most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. Some attribute her rise to her relatable and innocent nature, while others conjecture that her popularity is the result of relentless PR efforts and morbid curiosity.
Many have criticized Kapoor on social media for being overhyped and cringe. In a previous interview with Zoom, co-star Aparshakti Khurana acknowledged the role of PR, stating, “See this is a PR game. If your channel goes and asks the audience, the original audience on street, are they saying this? I want to know that. So, this is a PR game, I don’t want to comment on it.”
Users on social platforms express strong opinions, with one remarking, “Bad actress, hides behind a good relatable girl image but is really shady . She’s just extremely cringe for me, tbh.” Dissecting Kapoor’s performances, comments on Reddit question her acting skills. One user noted, “Only potential to play love interest…she’s not a great actress,” while another added, “Her dialogue delivery is horrendous.” These mixed reactions from netizens have raised questions regarding whether Shraddha is a good actress or just achieved this place in Bollywood with the use of good PR tactics.
Shraddha Kapoor Stree 2 Box Office Success Instagram Popularity Public Relations
