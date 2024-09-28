Shrddha Kapoor's Rise To Fame Sparks Debate

The success of lead actress Shraddha Kapoor is a topic of discussion as “ Stree 2 : Sarkate Ka Aatank” becomes a box office sensation. After the movie’s release, Kapoor surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the third most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. Some attribute her rise to her relatable and innocent nature, while others conjecture that her popularity is the result of relentless PR efforts and morbid curiosity.

Many have criticized Kapoor on social media for being overhyped and cringe. In a previous interview with Zoom, co-star Aparshakti Khurana acknowledged the role of PR, stating, “See this is a PR game. If your channel goes and asks the audience, the original audience on street, are they saying this? I want to know that. So, this is a PR game, I don’t want to comment on it.”

Users on social platforms express strong opinions, with one remarking, “Bad actress, hides behind a good relatable girl image but is really shady . She’s just extremely cringe for me, tbh.” Dissecting Kapoor’s performances, comments on Reddit question her acting skills. One user noted, “Only potential to play love interest…she’s not a great actress,” while another added, “Her dialogue delivery is horrendous.” These mixed reactions from netizens have raised questions regarding whether Shraddha is a good actress or just achieved this place in Bollywood with the use of good PR tactics.

Shraddha Kapoor Stree 2 Box Office Success Instagram Popularity Public Relations

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:



BOLNETWORK / 🏆 9. in PK

پاکستان تازہ ترین خبریں, پاکستان عنوانات

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Germany to deport leader of banned Islamic centreGermany deportation Islamic leader sparks debate over the country's approach to handling extremism as authorities prepare to depor...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Trump, Harris tied on eve of televised presidential debateTrump Harris presidential debate sparks intense discussion as polls show both candidates tied, leading into a highly anticipated t...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

As wolves swoop, Austrians grab guns for contested cullAustrian wolf cull sparks debate as hunters arm themselves for a controversial wildlife management strategy, highlighting tensions...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Fans can’t get enough of Raha Kapoor’s heart-melting interaction with Neetu KapoorAccomplished Bollywood stars and real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s little munchkin Raha Kapoor has once again provok...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Karishma and Kareena leave fans emotional on set of 'India’s Best Dancer 4'A beautiful video clip of two most famous Bollywood sisters and actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor has been roaming on so...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »

Rahul meets Arohi: Shraddha-Aditiya Roy Kapoor’s filmy reunion in pouring rainOne of the favourite Bollywood stars and on-screen couple Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor has delighted their massive fanbas...

ذریعہ: 24NewsHD - 🏆 19. / 51 مزید پڑھ »