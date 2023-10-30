Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza finally spotted together but where was LOVE?

One of the famous sports couples of the subcontinent, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have finally been spotted together after a long long time, amid divorce rumours.

Some snippets emerged over social media featuring the stars ignoring each other while celebrating the gratifying birthday of their one and only son ‘Izhaan.’ During the span of moving pictures, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been assumed to just fulfilling their ‘parenting duty’ by celebrating the big day of their son together however it can easily be seen during the picture that the family is not showing up any unity love and warmth but posing randomly.

The rumours of their separation have been circulating across all the social platforms and the public has been speculating about the matter very seriously. The Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik had dropped a hint as he had changed his bio on his Instagram handle from 'Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza' to 'Live unbroken'.

Amid divorce rumours, the couple even hosted their show 'The Mirza Malik Show' for a Pakistani streaming platform.

