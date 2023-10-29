Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Türkiye on 100th anniversary

“Today we reflect on and celebrate the massive strides Türkiye has made in different fields of life. The past 100 years have witnessed many tests and trials for the Turkish brothers and sisters. Unfazed by the enormity of the challenges, they persevered and turned the problems into opportunities,” he added.

The former premier said: “A democratic and prosperous Türkiye is a factor of stability in the region and the Islamic world, especially at a time of massive global turmoil.". “With shared history and common faith, our brotherhood defies all description, for Pakistan and Turkey aptly fit the formulation of one nation living in two states,” he stated.

Shehbaz Sharif said: “I pay rich tributes to all those who have shed “blood, toil, tears, and sweat” in the development of Türkiye, starting from its founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to President Tayyip Erdogan." headtopics.com

"Here is to another 100 years of brotherhood, friendship, and partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye,” he stated. 3rd Belt and Road Forum strengthens China-Pakistan ties for shared growth

