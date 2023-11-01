Security forces kill six terrorists in Zhob district

According to ISPR, security forces conducted the operation on reported presence of terrorists in the area. A cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered from the terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.Security Forces have reaffirmed the determination to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

:

DUNYANEWS: German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse caseThe Guardian reported that the Tiergarten District Court in Berlin fined Zverev 450,000 euros

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: 178 brick kilns sealed over smogThe city district administration on Tuesday intensified the efforts to combat the growing smog problem in Lahore.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Azerbaijan vows to enhance mutual cooperation with PakistanPolitical and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged Pakistan's continued support and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their Armed Forces to a new level.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: California wildfire, fueled by desert winds, forces evacuationsThe seasonal phenomenon occurs when dry desert air blows toward the ocean

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Emirates ID card renewal fee update for Pakistan citizens in November 2023In Dubai, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) is the official agency responsible Emirates ID cards

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: South Africa’s six-hitting rampage continues, break England’s recordSouth Africa is now leading the competition in the most sixes hit in a single edition of the competition's history. They are currently on

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕