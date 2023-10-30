Security forces operation: two terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Balochistan

Fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Khoro, Awaran district of Balochistan.

Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured. However, during intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Asif Irfan age 37 years, resident of district Okara and Sepoy Irfan Ali age 22 years, resident of district Sargodha having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.Security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

