Senate adopts resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The Senate, during an emergency session on the ongoing Gaza genocide, unanimously adopted a resolution, moved by senator Ishaq Dar, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution detailed, “Since the holocaust of the Second World War, no state has committed such mass killings, carnage and war crimes with such an unprecedented barbarity and brutality.”

The resolution expressed full solidarity and support with the oppressed Palestinians, while denouncing the double standards and hypocrisy of those supporting Israel, being seen as partners in the crime since they had also opposed an immediate ceasefire in beleaguered Gaza.

It further detailed the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and took pride in Pakistan’s consistent commitment to the just cause of Palestine, since such a policy which had first been enunciated by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“There can, therefore, be no wavering from Pakistan’s principled policy based on supporting the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of Palestine and their right to an independent state of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital,” the resolution said.

It further demanded an end to Israeli aggression and occupation and termination forthwith of all Israeli activities aimed at the desecration of the holy places of Muslim Ummah.

