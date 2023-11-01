Senate Session: House Condemns Israeli War Crimes In Gaza

Senate has passed a unanimous resolution condemning Israeli crimes against humanity and expressed full support to oppressed Palestinians demanding immediate ceasefire and humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Senate will resume its session at the parliament house in Islamabad todayThe Senate will resume its session at the parliament house in Islamabad today at 2:30 in the afternoon The house will discuss the Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the innocent Palestinians.

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Senate Discusses Situation In Gaza: Call For An Immediate Ceasefire, Expedite Aid Delivery To GazaSenate continued discussion on Israeli barbarism and humanitarian situation in Gaza where senators called for an immediate ceasefire, end to Gaza blockade, and ensuring smooth flow of aid into Gaza.

DUNYANEWS: Raid on Jabalia camp a stark reminder of Israeli war crimes in Gaza: PMPM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

BOLNETWORK: OIC condemns ongoing brutal Israeli aggression against GazaISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Monday strongly condemned the continued and escalating Israeli military aggression against the Gaza Strip, persisting for twenty-three days in a row.

SAMAATV: Israel Hamas War Live udpatesAnger grows over Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed in Gaza AttackLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

