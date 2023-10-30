Senate Discusses Situation In Gaza: Call For An Immediate Ceasefire, Expedite Aid Delivery To Gaza

Taking part in the discussion, the senators also urged the international community to help resolve the issue through political dialogue and emphasized on two state solution with Al-Quds Alsharif Capital of Palestinian State.

