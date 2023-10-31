Senate continues debate on Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians

Mushahid Hussain Sayed said Hamas is a political organization representing the people of Palestine and opposing the state terrorism of Israel. He said Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza.Mohsin Aziz said the House should pass a resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza.Sherry Rehman said the deaths of children in Gaza had reached thousands. She said “Save the Children” had also expressed its concern over this situation.

Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur said Israel had expansionist designs and it was carrying out oppression against Palestinians with impunity. Mian Raza Rabbani said that Israeli leaders and their collaborators should be charged for war crimes.

:

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Senate will resume its session at the parliament house in Islamabad todayThe Senate will resume its session at the parliament house in Islamabad today at 2:30 in the afternoon The house will discuss the Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the innocent Palestinians.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israeli Atrocities On Innocent Palestinians | Pakistan Army In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israeli Atrocities On Innocent Palestinians | Protest In PakistanLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: JUI-F Chief condemns Israeli atrocities against PalestiniansJamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with its Palestinian brethern

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israeli Cruelty On Innocent palestinians | Actress Arrested By IsraelLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Israeli Stoped Aid For Palestinians | United Nation Big Action | Breaking NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕