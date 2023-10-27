Senate passes resolution strongly reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with Kashmiris

The resolution moved by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, reiterated Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people.

The resolution strongly condemned the Indian brutalities and the killing of thousands of innocent Kashmiris in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It urged the International community for the expeditious formation of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the gross human rights violation in IIOJK.

The House also rejected the conduct of fake elections in IIOJK, saying this violates the UNSC resolutions which stipulates that the final disposition of the disputed territory will be made in accordance with the aspiration of Kashmiri people through the conduct of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN. headtopics.com

The Senate today passed two more resolutions expressing profound grief and sorrow over the deaths of sitting Senator Rana Maqbool and former Senator S. M.Zafar.The resolutions moved by Leader of House Ishaq Dar and Kamil Ali Agha paid glowing tributes to the services and contributions of Rana Maqbool and S.M. Zafar saying that these will be remembered for a long time.

The house through its resolutions extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls. In his remarks on the occasion, the Leader of House said that Rana Maqbool was a principled, cooperative and capable person.Earlier, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti paid tributes to the services of late Senator Rana Maqbool and senior politician late S. M. Zafar. He said Rana Maqbool was one of the finest and seasoned lawmakers. headtopics.com

Speaking in Senate, the Interior Minister also recognized the sacrifices being rendered by security personnel in the fight against terrorism. He said the security personnel are sacrificing their today for a better future of Pakistan.Other Senators also paid tributes to the services and contributions of Rana Maqbool and S.M. Zafar and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

