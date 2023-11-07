Senior Pakistani Actress Faces Backlash for Controversial Dance Performance at Son's Wedding

Senior Pakistani actress Frieha Altaf has been severely criticized for her controversial dance actions during her son's wedding ceremony. A video of her passionate dance performance along with famous fashion designer Nomi Ansari and another person has gone viral on social media. Fans believe that her actions and outfit were not suitable for her age. She wore a printed lehenga with a one-shoulder shimmery top that revealed her back. The jewelry she wore also did not match her attire.

The dance performance was accompanied by the song 'Desi Girl' from the Bollywood movie Dostana

:

