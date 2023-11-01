Rapid economic growth: PM calls CPEC ‘a century’s opportunity’ for Pakistan

He said that china’s Urumqi and Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan had huge prospects for cooperation, particularly in trade and tourism. He said Pakistan is expecting big economic activity and an influx of tourists between the two countries, which he said would bring an improvement to the social and economic lives of the people.
On the significance of BRI, Kakar said the unique opportunity and transformation would not be restricted to Pakistan but would spread to the region with the development of north-south roads and rail and road networks.
On relations with the United States, he said the cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism continued as Pakistan is committed to fighting terrorism and extremism. Asked about prospects of improvement in ties with India, He said Pakistan had very deep and complex challenges from the Indian side despite the constant efforts for peace.
The Prime Minister stressed that without the resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, a dialogue or a normal trade activity is “unthinkable”. On the situation in Gaza, he called for an immediate ceasefire and said that the “utterly unacceptable violence be treated as war crimes”.
He stressed the creation of an unhindered humanitarian assistance corridor to Gaza to ensure the supply of essentials including food and medicines.PM Visits Lahore Ring Road Project ...
پاکستان عنوانات
تبصرہ لکھیں
:
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕