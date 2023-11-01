Rapid economic growth: PM calls CPEC ‘a century’s opportunity’ for Pakistan

He said that china’s Urumqi and Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan had huge prospects for cooperation, particularly in trade and tourism. He said Pakistan is expecting big economic activity and an influx of tourists between the two countries, which he said would bring an improvement to the social and economic lives of the people.

On the significance of BRI, Kakar said the unique opportunity and transformation would not be restricted to Pakistan but would spread to the region with the development of north-south roads and rail and road networks.

On relations with the United States, he said the cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism continued as Pakistan is committed to fighting terrorism and extremism. Asked about prospects of improvement in ties with India, He said Pakistan had very deep and complex challenges from the Indian side despite the constant efforts for peace.

The Prime Minister stressed that without the resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, a dialogue or a normal trade activity is “unthinkable”. On the situation in Gaza, he called for an immediate ceasefire and said that the “utterly unacceptable violence be treated as war crimes”.

He stressed the creation of an unhindered humanitarian assistance corridor to Gaza to ensure the supply of essentials including food and medicines.PM Visits Lahore Ring Road Project ...

:

BOLNETWORK: PM Kakar calls CPEC ‘a century’s opportunity’ for PakistanCaretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has termed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as ‘once in a century-time opportunity

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Pakistan launches RMB clearing bank to boost Sino-Pak tradePakistan inaugurates RMB Clearing Bank in Islamabad, strengthening trade ties with China. Key step in Sino-Pak economic partnership.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Pakistan Economic Changes | Experts Analysis | BOL Biyopar | 30 Oct 2023Latest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Caretaker PM Big Decision | Gas Price Increased In Pakistan | Inflation HikeLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan calls on PMCaretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services Dr. Nadeem Jan calls on the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: – Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕