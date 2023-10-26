Ranveer Singh's unique proposal to Deepika unveiled on 'Koffee with Karan'

(Web Desk) - In a heartwarming revelation, iconic Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced the Season 8 premiere of the popular talk show, “Koffee with Karan”.During the episode, the couple shared some intimate details about their relationship, including the story of their engagement.
Ranveer Singh, known for his exuberance, opened up about the unforgettable proposal that took place in 2015. He described how he had meticulously planned the engagement, consulting his mother and sister before purchasing an exquisite ring that was, in his own words, “far above my means at the time.”
The proposal itself was a dreamy affair. The couple was in the Maldives on vacation, enjoying a boat ride. Ranveer, with the engagement ring in hand, got down on one knee amidst the vast sea surrounding them, making the moment truly magical.
As Ranveer recounted, “We do the sandbank adventure. A boat takes us out in the middle of the sea, and there’s just one tiny sliver of sand in the middle, and all around is just infinite sea.Deepika was taken by surprise and, overwhelmed with emotions, she immediately said “yes” to Ranveer’s proposal.
However, the couple revealed that convincing Deepika's parents, especially her mother, proved to be the most challenging part of their journey. They recollected how they visited Deepika's parents right after returning from the Maldives, and Ranveer had prepared to charm them.The couple shared a humorous anecdote about how Deepika's mother had a rather stern conversation about the proposal, leaving Ranveer eavesdropping with a hint of anxiety.
Despite these initial reservations, Deepika expressed that her mother has grown to love Ranveer over the years. She explained that it took time and effort, but Ranveer has now earned a special place in her mother’s heart.