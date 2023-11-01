Raid on Jabalia camp a stark reminder of Israeli war crimes in Gaza: PM

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said yesterday’s air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza. He said such reprehensible acts can never be condoned or forgotten.I strongly condemn the rising Israeli hostilities and aggression against civilians in Gaza.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will reach Gilgit Baltistan today (Wednesday). During his two-day visit, the prime minister will attend the 76th Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan. According to sources, the prime minister will visit Yadgar-e-Shuhada and address the main ceremony at the Army Polo Ground Gilgit. PM Kakar will also visit Skardu.On 1st November 1947, the Gilgit Baltistan Scouts led by Gilgit Scouts stood against the Dogra Governor and announced the liberation of Gilgit Baltistan from Dogra rule and hoisted the national flag of Pakistan.

SAMAATV: Israel Hamas War Live udpatesAnger grows over Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Senate Discusses Situation In Gaza: Call For An Immediate Ceasefire, Expedite Aid Delivery To GazaSenate continued discussion on Israeli barbarism and humanitarian situation in Gaza where senators called for an immediate ceasefire, end to Gaza blockade, and ensuring smooth flow of aid into Gaza.

BOLNETWORK: Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed in Gaza AttackLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Netanyahu rules out ceasefire with Hamas Israeli attacks near Gaza city hospital spur ‘panic’Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying it would amount to a 'surrender to Hamas.' Speaking in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu cites the bible as he says this is a time for war.

BOLNETWORK: OIC condemns ongoing brutal Israeli aggression against GazaISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Monday strongly condemned the continued and escalating Israeli military aggression against the Gaza Strip, persisting for twenty-three days in a row.

