Rédoine Faïd: France jailbreak king gets jail time for her helicopter escape

A Paris court has sentenced Rédoine Faïd to an additional 14 years in prison.He described his motivation for planning the jailbreak as boredom.A Paris court has sentenced Rédoine Faïd, a French armed robber known for his spectacular helicopter jailbreak, to an additional 14 years in prison.

His daring escape involved commandeering a helicopter, deploying smoke bombs, and using a disc-grinder to cut through doors, resulting in a dramatic exit from the prison. For Faïd, the trial provided a rare opportunity to present a romanticized version of his criminal past, after spending years in solitary confinement.

Prosecution lawyers cautioned the jury not to be swayed by Faïd’s charm and personality, emphasizing that the escape was a family endeavor. Rédoine Faïd’s criminal journey began in 1990 when he robbed his first bank. He became known for targeting armored vans and claimed to adhere to a criminal code of honor, avoiding harm to his victims. headtopics.com

One of Faïd’s nephews was on the helicopter, and another was on standby with getaway vehicles. Faïd’s brother Brahim, who asserted that he had no knowledge of the escape plot, received a one-year suspended prison sentence.A subplot in the trial involved allegations of a Corsican mafia connection, with claims that Jacques Mariani, a convicted underworld boss, was approached by Faïd through an intermediary to arrange an escape in exchange for dealing with gangland rivals.

