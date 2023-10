Nine years to the day since the release of Taylor Swift’s “1989,” the rerecorded version of her blockbuster 2014 album has been launched.

Taylor Swift has released fourth and latest “Taylor’s Version” as pop superstar’s re-recorded LP dropped at the stroke of midnight.“I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” reads Swift’s message, penned in her own handwriting.

مزید پڑھ:

SAMAATV »