‘Jani Door Gaye’ Hadiqa Kiani’s new song features Hania and Wahaj

Additionally, people are in love with the chemistry of this beautiful couple and appreciate the stunning performance of both stars.It is pertinent to mention here that Hadiqa Kiani is well known for her exceptional talents as a singer, songwriter and philanthropist, has left an indelible mark on the Pakistani music industry and people recently adored the actor in the drama series ‘Hadsa’.

Pakistani stars Hania and Wahaj are one of the most amazing on-screen couples as people loved them together since the drama serial ‘Mujhay Pyar Hua Tha’.It was ‘Monkey see, monkey do’ play for Yasir Hussain and his sonYashma Gill's serious alert for future husband raises many eyebrows

:

BOLNETWORK: The Pink Shirt: Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali’s Upcoming TrailerWe all like Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali, two well-known figures in the business. Working tirelessly and demonstrating their abilities

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

DUNYANEWS: Chelsea resurgence halted by Brentford, Nketiah grabs Arsenal hat-trickA busy Sunday programme features Manchester United taking on champions Manchester City

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: Twitter (X) Adds an Economical Subscription Plan with Many FeaturesX, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced two new subscription levels in addition to the existing ones. These

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Price in UAE & SpecsThe Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is a top-tier smartphone known for its impressive features. It boasts a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

BOLNETWORK: Xiaomi 14 Pro Price in Pakistan & Detailed SpecificationsThe Xiaomi 14 Pro will soon be available on the market. The device has impressive features and specs.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ »

SAMAATV: October 2023: Suzuki Cultus latest price updateSuzuki Pakistan introduces the all-new 2023 Cultus, a compact car with a captivating design, power-packed features, and enhanced mileage. Available in three enticing models, the Cultus offers something for everyone. Experience the future of compact cars with the new Suzuki Cultus.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ »