Rwanda senate delegation's official visit to Pakistan: Kalinda François-Xavier calls on PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

President of the Senate of the Republic of Rwanda calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar. A Delegation of the Senate of the Republic of Rwanda, led by Dr. Kalinda François-Xavier, President of the Rwandan Senate, called on the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the friendly and cordial relations between Pakistan and Rwanda. He conveyed Pakistan’s desire to enhance its ties with the African continent, particularly in trade, investment, it, agriculture and people to people exchanges.

In this regard, he invited Rwanda to establish its diplomatic mission in Islamabad. Pakistan opened its mission in Kigali in 2021. Emphasizing the significance of parliamentary exchanges, the Prime Minister welcomed and appreciated the first ever visit by the President of Senate of Republic of Rwanda.The President of Senate of Republic of Rwanda expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to his delegation. They had very useful meetings with parliamentarians, government officials and private sector during their stay in Islamabad.

The Rwanda Senate delegation are on an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of the Chairman, Senate of Pakistan.

